Dr. James Matera, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Matera, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Matera, DO
Dr. James Matera, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Matera works at
Dr. Matera's Office Locations
-
1
Centrastate Healthcare System901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 625-0707
-
2
Family Practice of Centrastate161 BARTLEY RD, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 210-3311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nephrology/Hypertension Assocs8 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ 08882 Directions (732) 390-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matera?
My favorite doctor out of all my doctor's. He explains everything in detail and asks you questions so he can better understand your situation. He recently sent me to a kidney smart class so I could gain more knowledge about kidney disease. I am so upset he is leaving the practice he is affiliated with, it is going to be hard to find another doctor that I feel so good about. I know the other doctors in the group are good too but he is the best. Dr. Matera I wish you well it has been my pleasure.
About Dr. James Matera, DO
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336139732
Education & Certifications
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
- Seton Hall U
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matera works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Matera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.