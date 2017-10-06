See All Nephrologists in Freehold, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. James Matera, DO

Nephrology
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Matera, DO

Dr. James Matera, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Matera works at Centrastate Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ and South River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centrastate Healthcare System
    901 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 625-0707
  2. 2
    Family Practice of Centrastate
    161 BARTLEY RD, Jackson, NJ 08527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 210-3311
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Nephrology/Hypertension Assocs
    8 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ 08882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-4888

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Infection
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Kidney Infection
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2017
    My favorite doctor out of all my doctor's. He explains everything in detail and asks you questions so he can better understand your situation. He recently sent me to a kidney smart class so I could gain more knowledge about kidney disease. I am so upset he is leaving the practice he is affiliated with, it is going to be hard to find another doctor that I feel so good about. I know the other doctors in the group are good too but he is the best. Dr. Matera I wish you well it has been my pleasure.
    Michael Keohane in Freehold, NJ — Oct 06, 2017
    About Dr. James Matera, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336139732
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Seton Hall U
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
