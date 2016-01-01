Dr. James Mauldin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauldin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mauldin Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Mauldin Jr, MD
Dr. James Mauldin Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Center For Balance And Wellness2904 4th St Ste 101A, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 753-4603
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306813662
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mauldin Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauldin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauldin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauldin Jr.
