Overview of Dr. James Mauldin Jr, MD

Dr. James Mauldin Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mauldin Jr works at Center For Balance And Wellness in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.