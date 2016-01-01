Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Maurer, DO
Overview of Dr. James Maurer, DO
Dr. James Maurer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Maurer's Office Locations
Associated Radiologists Inc.415 Morris St Ste 201, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Maurer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1326284134
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maurer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurer has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Broken Arm and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.