Overview of Dr. James Maurer, DO

Dr. James Maurer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Maurer works at CAMC Orthopedic Trauma Group in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Broken Arm and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.