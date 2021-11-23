Overview of Dr. James Maxwell, MD

Dr. James Maxwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Maxwell works at Maxwell Boev Clinic in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.