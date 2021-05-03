Dr. James Maxwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Maxwell, MD
Overview of Dr. James Maxwell, MD
Dr. James Maxwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Maxwell's Office Locations
Spine Care Arizona In Phoenix2929 E Camelback Rd Ste 118, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 258-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maxwell was incredibly helpful with my daughter’s back issues. He was able to accurately identify her problem and did the very delicate surgery, which relieved her intense pain for the first time in years. She is on the road to recovery and I am beyond grateful! He was the first doctor to diagnose her back problem properly and offer encouragement for her recovery.
About Dr. James Maxwell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxwell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
