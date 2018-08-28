See All Otolaryngologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. James May, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James May, MD

Dr. James May, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. May works at VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Allergic Rhinitis and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. May's Office Locations

  1. 1
    VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC
    161 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-4420
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Virginia Cancer Institute
    1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 392-5413
  3. 3
    Virginia Ear Nose and Throat
    7485 Right Flank Rd Ste 210, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 392-5296
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates - West End
    3450 Mayland Ct, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 392-5269
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Allergic Rhinitis
Oral Cancer
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Gum Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Reconstruction
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glossectomy
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteosarcoma
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillectomy
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Bone Cancer
Broken Nose
Caldwell-Luc Procedure
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Palate
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Corticobasal Degeneration
Dentofacial Anomalies
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Facial Fracture
Frenectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Hyperacusis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Labyrinthitis
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy
Laryngitis
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Lymphangioma
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Orbital Fracture
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Cancer
Peritonsillar Abscess
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tracheal Surgery
Uvulectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 28, 2018
    Dr. May did an excellent job with my surgical procedure and the follow up care has been great. He is easy to talk to and I would definitely recommend him. Jessica has also been excellent to work with to answer questions and sort out any follow up appointments, transfer of records, etc...
    Ken in Richmond — Aug 28, 2018
    About Dr. James May, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649479346
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. May has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Allergic Rhinitis and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

