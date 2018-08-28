Dr. James May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James May, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James May, MD
Dr. James May, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. May works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. May's Office Locations
-
1
VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC161 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 430-4420Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Virginia Cancer Institute1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 392-5413
-
3
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat7485 Right Flank Rd Ste 210, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 392-5296Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates - West End3450 Mayland Ct, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 392-5269Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. May?
Dr. May did an excellent job with my surgical procedure and the follow up care has been great. He is easy to talk to and I would definitely recommend him. Jessica has also been excellent to work with to answer questions and sort out any follow up appointments, transfer of records, etc...
About Dr. James May, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1649479346
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
Dr. May has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Allergic Rhinitis and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.