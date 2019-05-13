Dr. James Mayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mayo, MD
Overview of Dr. James Mayo, MD
Dr. James Mayo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mayo works at
Dr. Mayo's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health-Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery Institute77 W Underwood St Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayo?
Dr Mayo and his staff were very professional and friendly and made me feel comfortable during my pre-op and post-op visits! All of my questions were always answered, and when I got tongue tied during my follow up, Dr Mayo was very sweet and didn’t make me feel like a babbling idiot. I had so much going on in my life. My explant and mastoplexy surgeries went really well, and am extremely pleased with my results! What a blessing you were, and can’t thank you enough!
About Dr. James Mayo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104027796
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayo works at
Dr. Mayo has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.