Dr. James Mazzara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Mazzara works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hartford in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.