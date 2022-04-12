See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. James Mazzara, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (53)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Mazzara, MD

Dr. James Mazzara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Mazzara works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hartford in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mazzara's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC
    345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 549-3210
    Connecticut Center for Orthopedic Surgery LLC
    29 Haynes St Ste A, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 649-2267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 12, 2022
    DR. MAZZARA DID A LEFT REVERSE TOTAL SHOULDER REPLACEMENT ON ME 3/2/2022 AND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST 8 MONTHS I AM PAIN FREE AND FINALLY CAN SLEEP AT NIGHT, THERE ARE NO WORDS TO REALLY THANK DR. MAZZARA FOR HIS CARE AND UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT I WAS GOING THROUGH. ALSO A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO KARL AND ALL OF THE OFFICE STAFF.
    MAUREEN SURPRENANT — Apr 12, 2022
    About Dr. James Mazzara, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548224512
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hosp/Roosevelt Hos
    Internship
    • St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Mazzara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazzara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazzara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazzara has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

