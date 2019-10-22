Overview of Dr. James McAdoo, DO

Dr. James McAdoo, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. McAdoo works at Beaute Emergente LLC in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.