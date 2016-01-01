Dr. James McAllister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McAllister, MD
Overview of Dr. James McAllister, MD
Dr. James McAllister, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Dr. McAllister's Office Locations
MindPath Care Centers3610 Bush St, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nc Recovery Support Services309 W Millbrook Rd Ste 161, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 559-8690
Wayne Cares Inc.1706 Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Directions (919) 734-6676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. James McAllister, MD
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern State Hospital
- Duval Medical Center
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAllister has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.