Dr. James McAnally, MD
Overview of Dr. James McAnally, MD
Dr. James McAnally, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McAnally's Office Locations
Dr. James F. Mcanally240 Williamson St Ste 307, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 994-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
About Dr. James McAnally, MD
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1659345395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAnally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAnally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
