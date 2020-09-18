Overview of Dr. James McAndrew, MD

Dr. James McAndrew, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. McAndrew works at Urology Tyler, PA in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.