Overview of Dr. James McAtee, MD

Dr. James McAtee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Clay County Medical Center, Cloud County Health Center, Community Hospital Onaga, Community Memorial Healthcare, Ellsworth County Medical Center, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems, Morris County Hospital, Osborne County Memorial Hospital, Ottawa County Health Center, Republic County Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center, Wamego Health Center and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. McAtee works at Orthopedic Sports Medicine Ctr in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.