Dr. James McCague, MD

Urology
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Bethel Park, PA
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James McCague, MD

Dr. James McCague, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. McCague works at Upmc Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Suite 1200 in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCague's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Suite 1200
    1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1200, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 232-5850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Dr McCague is everything you could want in a doctor: he is knowledgeable, kind, compassionate, and personable. I highly recommend Dr McCague for urology medicine. Unfortunately, his office staff greatly diminishes the experience. At my first visit, I waited one hour in the exam room before seeing the doctor. I asked several times about the delay and no one seemed to know what was happening. I think they simply failed to tell the doctor I was waiting in the exam room. Also, trying to speak to someone over the phone is nearly impossible. I have called countless times and reached voicemail everytime but one. It seems they use voicemail as the default method for answering the phone. Since the doctor is the most important factor, I am willing to deal with the bad office staff. But, they really need to address this problem.
    Patient — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. James McCague, MD

    • Urology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487639209
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McCague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCague has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCague works at Upmc Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Suite 1200 in Bethel Park, PA. View the full address on Dr. McCague’s profile.

    Dr. McCague has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCague.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

