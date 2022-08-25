Dr. James McCague, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McCague, MD
Overview of Dr. James McCague, MD
Dr. James McCague, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. McCague's Office Locations
Upmc Department of Orthopaedic Surgery Suite 12001300 Oxford Dr Ste 1200, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 232-5850
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McCague is everything you could want in a doctor: he is knowledgeable, kind, compassionate, and personable. I highly recommend Dr McCague for urology medicine. Unfortunately, his office staff greatly diminishes the experience. At my first visit, I waited one hour in the exam room before seeing the doctor. I asked several times about the delay and no one seemed to know what was happening. I think they simply failed to tell the doctor I was waiting in the exam room. Also, trying to speak to someone over the phone is nearly impossible. I have called countless times and reached voicemail everytime but one. It seems they use voicemail as the default method for answering the phone. Since the doctor is the most important factor, I am willing to deal with the bad office staff. But, they really need to address this problem.
About Dr. James McCague, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCague has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCague accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McCague has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCague on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCague.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.