Dr. James McCallum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McCallum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
Dr. McCallum works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5335Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.McCallum's for many years and have always felt I was getting the absolute best care possible. Even when I was hospitalized for hip replacement surgery, He came to the hospital to see me and to make sure I was receiving the proper diabetic treatment (I was). Dr. McCallum is a very caring and knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. James McCallum, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital
- Summa Health Systems Hospitals
- Summa Health Systems Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCallum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCallum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCallum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McCallum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCallum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCallum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCallum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.