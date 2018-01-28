Dr. McCarrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James McCarrick, MD
Overview of Dr. James McCarrick, MD
Dr. James McCarrick, MD is a Pulmonologist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. McCarrick's Office Locations
Solstas Lab - Midcaro Cardio Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 380, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 384-6588
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best of breed as a pulmonary physician with strong and critical internal medicine background. Literally, nothing escapes this doctor's attention, no matter how seemingly small or insignificant it may appear to the patient. Doctor's powers of observation and evaluation are startlingly fast and accurate. Dr. McCarrick is the doctor you pray is there when your family members are in a life or death situation. There is no greater testimony than my previous sentence. RLK
About Dr. James McCarrick, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
