Overview

Dr. James McClane, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. McClane works at NORWALK GASTROENTEROLOGY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.