Dr. McClane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James McClane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McClane, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. McClane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Connecticut Medical Group30 Stevens St Ste D, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2262
-
2
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (216) 651-5235Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Performance Physical Therapy333 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 852-2262
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClane?
Dr. McClane is truly an amazing doctor and human being. It’s difficult to put into words the appreciation my family and I feel for him. His outstanding surgical expertise and bedside manner are beyond compare and got us through a situation no one ever wants to face. He definitely goes the extra mile. He has continued to be available explaining all aspects of my surgery and recovery. He saved my life and for that my family and I are eternally grateful. If every doctor had his qualities, “What a wonderful world it would be!” Thank you Dr. McClane. Peter Masi October 17, 2019 PS Not surprising, he has an amazing staff, our thanks to them also.
About Dr. James McClane, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1730110107
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClane works at
Dr. McClane has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McClane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.