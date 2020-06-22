Dr. James McCloskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McCloskey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James McCloskey, MD
Dr. James McCloskey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. McCloskey's Office Locations
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-4337
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very sick with acute myeloid leukemia last year and he treated me and I’m in remission now he is excellent
About Dr. James McCloskey, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992951149
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCloskey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCloskey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCloskey has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCloskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCloskey.
