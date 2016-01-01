Dr. James McConville Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConville Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McConville Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James McConville Jr, MD
Dr. James McConville Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with St. Charles Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. McConville Jr's Office Locations
Tulane Academic Office1440 Canal St Ste 2301, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James McConville Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508985938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConville Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConville Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConville Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McConville Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConville Jr.
