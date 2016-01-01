See All Psychiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. James McConville Jr, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James McConville Jr, MD

Dr. James McConville Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with St. Charles Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. McConville Jr works at Tulane Academic Office in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McConville Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Academic Office
    1440 Canal St Ste 2301, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Charles Parish Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. James McConville Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508985938
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McConville Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConville Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McConville Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McConville Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McConville Jr works at Tulane Academic Office in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. McConville Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McConville Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConville Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConville Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConville Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

