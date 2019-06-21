Overview of Dr. James McCurdy, MD

Dr. James McCurdy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. McCurdy works at Oklahoma Surgical Associates in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.