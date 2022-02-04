Overview of Dr. James McDermott, MD

Dr. James McDermott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. McDermott works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Orthopaedic Surgery - Pelham in Greer, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.