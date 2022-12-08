Dr. James McDermott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McDermott, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James McDermott, DO
Dr. James McDermott, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Barnegat, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. McDermott works at
Dr. McDermott's Office Locations
Ocean Women s Healthcare Group770 Lighthouse Dr Ste 130A, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Directions (609) 293-6058
Monmouth Medical Group34 Manchester Ave Ste 103, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 293-6715
Ocean Women's Healthcare Group602 Route 72 E Ste 1, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 293-6054
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I greatly appreciated the time, attention and consideration Dr. McDermott extended to address my questions and concerns regarding my medical history. Our lengthy discussion was extremely informative. He's knowledgeable, considerate, and very personable. I am certain that he is truly committed to assisting patients in understanding their conditions. Additionally, I was treated courteously and respectfully by his staff during the visit.
About Dr. James McDermott, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255389185
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med Center
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDermott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDermott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McDermott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDermott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDermott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.