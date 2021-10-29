Dr. James McDonnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McDonnell, MD
Dr. James McDonnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Anthem
Wonderful with my 93 year old mother. He’s the only Dr she has ever liked. Listens intently, very patient and caring. Mom actually looks forward to her 3 month visits. Can't say enough good things about him. His staff is incredible. Have never waited more than 30 minutes for a call to be returned. I’ve been to many Doctors in my 73 years, and have never experienced such service.
- Family Medicine
- English
Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonnell accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
