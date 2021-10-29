See All Family Doctors in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. James McDonnell, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. James McDonnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Dr. McDonnell works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 29, 2021
    Wonderful with my 93 year old mother. He’s the only Dr she has ever liked. Listens intently, very patient and caring. Mom actually looks forward to her 3 month visits. Can't say enough good things about him. His staff is incredible. Have never waited more than 30 minutes for a call to be returned. I’ve been to many Doctors in my 73 years, and have never experienced such service.
    deborah white — Oct 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James McDonnell, MD
    About Dr. James McDonnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013011584
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McDonnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonnell works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. McDonnell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

