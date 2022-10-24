Overview

Dr. James McDonnell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. McDonnell works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.