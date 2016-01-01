Dr. James McElligott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElligott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. James McElligott, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James McElligott, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912082439
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McElligott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McElligott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McElligott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McElligott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElligott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElligott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElligott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.