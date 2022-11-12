Overview of Dr. James McFadden, MD

Dr. James McFadden, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. McFadden works at Neurosurgery One in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.