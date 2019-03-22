Overview of Dr. James McGinley, MD

Dr. James McGinley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. McGinley works at Heritage Medical Associates in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.