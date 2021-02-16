Dr. James McGinty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McGinty, MD
Dr. James McGinty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. James McGinty25 Rockwood Pl Ste 120, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 227-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. McGinty is the best, 9 years trying and getting better. Thanks a lot.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Dr. McGinty speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinty.
