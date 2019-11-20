Dr. James McGlynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGlynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McGlynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Riddle Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Media Office200 E State St Ste 108, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 876-0347
Glen Mills300 Evergreen Dr Ste 200, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 876-0347
Wilmington Office (St. Francis Hosp)701 N Clayton St # 600, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 656-2643
Premier Orthopedics5201 Pennell Rd Ste C, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 876-0347
- Chester County Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Great Dr. meet him through an emergency situation. Set me at ease. Dr. and his entire staff are great
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University
- UMDNJ Rutgers Med Sch
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Dr. McGlynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGlynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGlynn has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGlynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. McGlynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGlynn.
