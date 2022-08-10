Dr. James McGowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McGowan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McGowan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. McGowan works at
Locations
-
1
Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedic Services - North3263 Proffit Rd Ste 203, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 654-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGowan?
Have had three visits with Dr. McGowan for injections. The staff and the Doctor are courteous and explain the procedures well.
About Dr. James McGowan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922216308
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGowan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGowan works at
Dr. McGowan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.