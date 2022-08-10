Overview

Dr. James McGowan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. McGowan works at Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics, Charlottesville, VA in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.