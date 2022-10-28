Overview of Dr. James McGrath, MD

Dr. James McGrath, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shelby, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Alabama at Birmingham|University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McGrath works at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC with other offices in Gastonia, NC, Belmont, NC and Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.