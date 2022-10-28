Dr. James McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McGrath, MD
Overview of Dr. James McGrath, MD
Dr. James McGrath, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shelby, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Alabama at Birmingham|University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McGrath's Office Locations
Atrium Health Cleveland201 E Grover St, Shelby, NC 28150 Directions (980) 487-3156MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Caromont Hematology & Oncology2711 X Ray Dr Ste 3701, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (980) 834-9600
Shelby Office417 W Warren St, Shelby, NC 28150 Directions (704) 830-1203
Gaston Hematology & Oncology Associates1212 Spruce St Ste 209, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (704) 865-5210
Gaston Hematology & Oncology Associates2610 Aberdeen Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 865-5210
Wilmington Health2421 Silver Stream Ln, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3426
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks God for Dr. McGrath, my health in a good hands, he treat patient with care.
About Dr. James McGrath, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487609319
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Univ of Alabama at Birmingham|University of Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrath accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrath has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
