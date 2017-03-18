Overview of Dr. James McGreevy, MD

Dr. James McGreevy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. McGreevy works at St. John's Hospital in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.