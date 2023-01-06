Overview of Dr. James McGrory, MD

Dr. James McGrory, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. McGrory works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Dothan, AL, Lagrange, GA, Leesburg, GA and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.