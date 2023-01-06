Dr. James McGrory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McGrory, MD
Overview of Dr. James McGrory, MD
Dr. James McGrory, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. McGrory's Office Locations
Hughston Clinic - Columbus6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
Hughston Clinic Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
Hughston Clinic LaGrange107 Calumet Center Rd, Lagrange, GA 30241 Directions (800) 331-2910Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hughston Clinic Albany117 Oakland Pkwy, Leesburg, GA 31763 Directions (706) 324-6661Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome bedside manners. Overall great Surgeon and person
About Dr. James McGrory, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University Of Alabama, Summa Cum Laude
