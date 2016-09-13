Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James McGuire, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James McGuire, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dba Attleboro Behavioral Health Centercape Behavioral Health Cente310 Barnstable Rd Ste 201, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 539-1171
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. McGuire is one of the kindest, understanding, hands on Dr I've worked with
About Dr. James McGuire, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.