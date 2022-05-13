Overview of Dr. James McHale, MD

Dr. James McHale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. McHale works at Mount Carmel Neurology in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.