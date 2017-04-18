Overview of Dr. James McIntosh Jr, MD

Dr. James McIntosh Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. McIntosh Jr works at Lexington Orthopaedics in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC and West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.