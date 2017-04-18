Dr. James McIntosh Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McIntosh Jr, MD
Dr. James McIntosh Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Lexington Orthopaedics - Irmo7033 Saint Andrews Rd Ste 104, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 936-7230
Lexington Orthopaedics - Lexington811 W Main St Ste 101, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 936-7230
Lexington Orthopaedics - West Columbia146 E Hospital Dr Ste 140, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. McIntosh diagnosed and repaired my rotor cuff. He listened to all my question and gave explanations that made sense to me. On the day of surgery, Dr. McIntosh took the time to speak with my nervous wife which helped calm her too! He was awesome. Dr. McIntosh and his Staff have been very responsive, friendly and courteous.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Hand Surgery
Dr. McIntosh Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntosh Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntosh Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh Jr.
