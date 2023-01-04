See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. James McKiernan, MD

Urology
4.9 (20)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James McKiernan, MD

Dr. James McKiernan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr

Dr. McKiernan works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. McKiernan's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - 500 Grand Avenue
    500 Grand Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stones
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Cancer
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Stones
Uroflowmetry
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Balanitis
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Stones
Bladder Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Epididymitis
Genitourinary Cancers
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney Disease
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stone Disease
Testicular Atrophy
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroneocystostomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 04, 2023
    Dr. McKiernan saved my Mom's life. He is a superb doctor and a genuine and caring physician. We will always be grateful to Dr. McKiernan and his colleagues for giving us many more healthy and joyful years with my Mom.
    Rich C — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. James McKiernan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891804746
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McKiernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKiernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKiernan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKiernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKiernan has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKiernan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. McKiernan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKiernan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKiernan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKiernan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

