Overview of Dr. James McKiernan, MD

Dr. James McKiernan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr



Dr. McKiernan works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.