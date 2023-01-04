Dr. James McKiernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKiernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McKiernan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James McKiernan, MD
Dr. James McKiernan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
Dr. McKiernan's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 500 Grand Avenue500 Grand Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKiernan saved my Mom's life. He is a superb doctor and a genuine and caring physician. We will always be grateful to Dr. McKiernan and his colleagues for giving us many more healthy and joyful years with my Mom.
About Dr. James McKiernan, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1891804746
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Urology
Dr. McKiernan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKiernan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKiernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKiernan has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKiernan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKiernan speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McKiernan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKiernan.
