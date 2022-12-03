Dr. James McKinsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McKinsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James McKinsey, MD
Dr. James McKinsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. McKinsey's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street425 W 59th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-7460Monday1:00pm - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 12:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
Vascular Surgery Office1000 10th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKinsey?
I would not hesitate to recommend a Vascular Surgeon of his caliber to anyone.His genuine concern for his Patients is truly awesome.Doctor Mc Kinsey Saved my Life on two occasions in the last 10 years once quite recently on November 2,nd.2022 ,He is the best of the best , thank you again Dr.Mc Kinsey.
About Dr. James McKinsey, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinsey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinsey has seen patients for Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKinsey speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.