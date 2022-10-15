Dr. James McMahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McMahan, MD
Overview of Dr. James McMahan, MD
Dr. James McMahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. McMahan's Office Locations
Advanced Aesthetic & Laser Surgery4845 Knightsbridge Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 459-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend!! Dr McMahan is wonderful!!! During my consultation he listened to my concerns and talked through my questions - I never felt rushed - he has a no nonsense bedside manner that I appreciate. Helped set realistic goals and expectations. Appts were easy to make. My breast reduction surgery went smoothly - everyone involved from admissions to recovery room were top notch. I am thrilled with the results! I would definitely recommend and hope to work with them again. Thank you Dr McMahan and team!
About Dr. James McMahan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Hurley Med Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Oregon State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.