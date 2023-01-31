See All Ophthalmologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. James McManus, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James McManus, MD

Dr. James McManus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McManus works at The Eye Institute in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Drusen and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McManus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Institute
    1995 W Nasa Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-4443
  2. 2
    The Eye Institute for Medicine & Surgery-Rockledge
    150 South Woods Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-4443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Dr. McManus has been treating me for near sightedness, cataracts and glaucoma for the past nine years. Over the past two weeks he performed surgery to treat the cataracts and glaucoma and I now have 20 / 20 vision after wearing glasses for the past sixty four years ! The procedures were flawless and painless and I couldn't be happier. Thank You Dr. M !!!
    Lou Stocks — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. James McManus, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174514053
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eye & Ear Hospital At University Of Pittsburgh Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ma Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McManus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McManus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McManus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McManus has seen patients for Cataract, Drusen and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McManus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. McManus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McManus.

