Dr. James McManus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McManus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James McManus, MD
Dr. James McManus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McManus works at
Dr. McManus' Office Locations
-
1
The Eye Institute1995 W Nasa Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 722-4443
-
2
The Eye Institute for Medicine & Surgery-Rockledge150 South Woods Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 722-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McManus?
Dr. McManus has been treating me for near sightedness, cataracts and glaucoma for the past nine years. Over the past two weeks he performed surgery to treat the cataracts and glaucoma and I now have 20 / 20 vision after wearing glasses for the past sixty four years ! The procedures were flawless and painless and I couldn't be happier. Thank You Dr. M !!!
About Dr. James McManus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174514053
Education & Certifications
- Eye & Ear Hospital At University Of Pittsburgh Medical School
- U Ma Med Ctr
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Dartmouth College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McManus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McManus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McManus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McManus works at
Dr. McManus has seen patients for Cataract, Drusen and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McManus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. McManus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McManus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McManus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McManus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.