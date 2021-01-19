Dr. James McNair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McNair, MD
Overview of Dr. James McNair, MD
Dr. James McNair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They completed their residency with U Ark Med Sch
Dr. McNair works at
Dr. McNair's Office Locations
Associated Comprehensive Eyecare2441 E Fort King St Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-8404
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I called Dr. McNair with a case of shingles on my face and near my eye. I was able to get an appointment the next day and upon arrival was seen right away. Dr. McNair was kind, attentive, and thorough. The shingles had not gone into the eye yet so we caught it in time. He gave me antibiotic drops that worked well. Dr. McNair gave me his cell phone number to call if any changes occurred. He personally called me three days later to ask how I was. You just don't see this level of attention from a doctor very often. He gets my highest grade.
About Dr. James McNair, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1902887003
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Med Sch
- SF Genl Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNair has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McNair speaks Arabic and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McNair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.