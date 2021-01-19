See All Ophthalmologists in Ocala, FL
Overview of Dr. James McNair, MD

Dr. James McNair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They completed their residency with U Ark Med Sch

Dr. McNair works at Associated Comprehensive Eyecare in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McNair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Comprehensive Eyecare
    2441 E Fort King St Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-8404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

    Jan 19, 2021
    I called Dr. McNair with a case of shingles on my face and near my eye. I was able to get an appointment the next day and upon arrival was seen right away. Dr. McNair was kind, attentive, and thorough. The shingles had not gone into the eye yet so we caught it in time. He gave me antibiotic drops that worked well. Dr. McNair gave me his cell phone number to call if any changes occurred. He personally called me three days later to ask how I was. You just don't see this level of attention from a doctor very often. He gets my highest grade.
    Jim — Jan 19, 2021
    About Dr. James McNair, MD
Specialties

    • Ophthalmology
    Residency
    • U Ark Med Sch
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. James McNair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McNair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McNair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McNair works at Associated Comprehensive Eyecare in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. McNair’s profile.

    Dr. McNair has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McNair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

