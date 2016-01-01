Dr. McNeer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James McNeer, MD
Overview of Dr. James McNeer, MD
Dr. James McNeer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. McNeer's Office Locations
J Frederick Mcneer MD PC6465 S Yale Ave Ste 808, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4777
- 2 6585 S Yale Ave Ste 317, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 809-4304
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James McNeer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.