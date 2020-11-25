Dr. James McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- CA
- Oxnard
- Dr. James McPherson, MD
Dr. James McPherson, MD
Overview of Dr. James McPherson, MD
Dr. James McPherson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McPherson works at
Dr. McPherson's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons of Ventura County1700 N Rose Ave Ste 420, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-2033
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Electrophysiology
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Carotid Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dialysis Access Procedures
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Aneurysm Repair
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Procedure
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Surgery
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Surgery
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Benign
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Heroin Overdose
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperhidrosis and Minimally Invasive Sympathectomy
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Sympathetic
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Resection of Cardiac Tumor
- View other providers who treat Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Robotic Surgery, Thoracic
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sympathectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Varicose Vein Procedure
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Vascular Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Assist Device
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. McPherson?
He’s an excellent doctor. I’m a needle freak and a fainter but Dr McPherson is very funny and keep me busy talking and take my attention away from the procedure and needle he uses:)) I started my procedures there in middle of October. I had 3 pregnancies and during these times my varicose veins got really bad and lately I always had to cover and wear long pants and skirts. They did both of my legs and had ultrasounds a few times and the technician who’s doing it Greg he does a really good job. So, my veins got already better and we’re not done yet:)) Can’t wait for my next procedure. Now I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I’ll get back my legs really soon. Thank you Dr McPherson, Greg, Debbie and Danielle. See you guys soon. Edith
About Dr. James McPherson, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639185887
Education & Certifications
- Usc Lac Med Center
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPherson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPherson works at
Dr. McPherson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.