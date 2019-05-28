Overview

Dr. James McPike, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. McPike works at MMG Cardiology in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.