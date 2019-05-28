Dr. James McPike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McPike, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McPike, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Washington County Hospital.
Dr. McPike works at
Locations
1
MMG Cardiology4600 Memorial Dr Ste W1, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-3066Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor, very professional. I trust his judgement implicitly. Ever since my Afib incident, he has kept me quite healthy and back doing all my normal activities. His office team is always ready to answer any questions and resolve any issues. Thank you.
About Dr. James McPike, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McPike accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPike has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McPike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McPike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPike.
