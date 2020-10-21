Overview of Dr. James McQueen, MD

Dr. James McQueen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. McQueen works at Southeastern Ear Nose &Throat in Enterprise, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.