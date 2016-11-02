See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. James McSweeney, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James McSweeney, MD

Dr. James McSweeney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Georges U.

Dr. McSweeney works at Dr. James McSweeney, MD in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. McSweeney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James E Mcsweeney M.d. Inc
    3704 Ruffin Rd, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 495-0355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Hip Sprain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2016
    Simply the best!
    Steven g moorhead in Thermal, CA — Nov 02, 2016
    About Dr. James McSweeney, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275617003
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McSweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McSweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McSweeney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McSweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McSweeney works at Dr. James McSweeney, MD in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. McSweeney’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. McSweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSweeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

