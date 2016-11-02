Dr. James McSweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McSweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McSweeney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Georges U.
James E Mcsweeney M.d. Inc3704 Ruffin Rd, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 495-0355
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Simply the best!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275617003
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St Georges U
- Orthopedic Surgery
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McSweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSweeney.
