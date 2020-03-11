Dr. James Meaglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Meaglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Meaglia, MD
Dr. James Meaglia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO / SAN FRANCISCO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Meaglia works at
Dr. Meaglia's Office Locations
Orange County Urology26691 Plaza Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 855-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In 2 visits, both of which were efficient & thorough, Dr. Meaglia quickly diagnosed my prostate issue and a 1 inch kidney stone that needed to come out. Surgery was promptly scheduled, and he took care of both issues in a 3 hour procedure. The results were excellent & still excellent 1 year later. I highly recommend Dr. Meaglia, he does listen to all the details you express about your condition, but he is also to the point and really understands what is critical to your health, which treatments work & help your health & well being, as well as the treatments that are a waste of your time & money. Dr. Meaglia is the man - I give him a 10!
About Dr. James Meaglia, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740245919
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO / SAN FRANCISCO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meaglia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meaglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meaglia has seen patients for Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meaglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Meaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meaglia.
