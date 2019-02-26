Dr. James Meeker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Meeker, MD
Overview of Dr. James Meeker, MD
Dr. James Meeker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Meeker works at
Dr. Meeker's Office Locations
-
1
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-6400Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meeker?
My first meeting with the doctor went well. I felt at ease. It did take quite some time waiting to be seen. I believe I waited for over an hour. But , once he was able to see me I felt relaxed and his diagnosis and treatment plan is pretty much why I expected it would be. I'll have another review to post after surgery.
About Dr. James Meeker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1659592566
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meeker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meeker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeker works at
Dr. Meeker has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.