Dr. James Melisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Melisi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Neurosurgical Associates1651 N Parham Rd, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 456-1538
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
The rehab was very good reduced recovery time & return of strength in right leg- Jan Sexton with Physical Theropy Solutions was great,
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Washington Hospital Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
