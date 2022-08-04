Dr. James Merrett, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Merrett, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Merrett, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Merrett works at
Locations
-
1
Hollywood Park Dental400 N Loop 1604 E Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 571-7177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I only see Susan for my cleanings. She is the best! My son is also a regular patient. We don’t see Dr. Merritt much but the hygienists are fantastic. The front staff is pleasant also.
About Dr. James Merrett, DDS
- Dentistry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1811054653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Merrett speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
